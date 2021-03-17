Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Gap Down to $370.00

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83), but opened at GBX 357 ($4.66). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 367.60 ($4.80), with a volume of 140,659 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Get Ascential alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -19.98.

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.