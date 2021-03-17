Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $88.94 on Monday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,782,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.