Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 668,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,562. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

