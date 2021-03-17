Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.60. Aspen Group shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.