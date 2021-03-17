Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

