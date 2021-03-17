AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,674.71 ($113.34).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded down GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,080 ($92.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,091,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,358. The stock has a market cap of £92.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,835.35. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,359 ($83.08) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.