ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Stock Price Up 8%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s share price was up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 293,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,073,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The company has a market cap of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

