Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,223,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 4,419,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHOF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of ATHOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 114,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,567. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

