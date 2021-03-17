Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $325.39. 7,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.71 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

