Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $67,594,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $64,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $58,632,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 15,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,075. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

