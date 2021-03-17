Ativo Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. 235,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,057,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

