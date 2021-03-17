Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

