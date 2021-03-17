Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. 989,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

