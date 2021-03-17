AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,609 shares of company stock worth $19,918,871. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AtriCure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AtriCure by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

ATRC opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

