AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 39,503,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

