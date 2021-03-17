AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

