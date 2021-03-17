AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AT&T were worth $240,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

