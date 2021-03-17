Auctus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,875.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $1,875.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00635424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033483 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,619,185 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.