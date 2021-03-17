Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

