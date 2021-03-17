AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Up 8.9%

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 397,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 405,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

