AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

