AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVB. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $190.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

