AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

