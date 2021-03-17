Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVID. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

AVID opened at $21.64 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

