AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,724 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications makes up 2.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sequans Communications worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 318,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,254. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

