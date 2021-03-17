AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.43% of Misonix worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSON traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 54,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,926. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $340.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

