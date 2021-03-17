AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,431. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO).

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.