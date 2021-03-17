AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $972,000 Investment in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 55,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,422. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

