AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,972. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

