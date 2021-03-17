AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

