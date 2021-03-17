Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 988,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,370,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,691,000 after buying an additional 569,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 81,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,342. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

