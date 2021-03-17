Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Lessened by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $420,174.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

