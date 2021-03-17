B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.74.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in First Busey by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Busey by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

