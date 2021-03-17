B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 5.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82. 9,170,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.