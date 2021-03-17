Badger DAO Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $316.74 million and $23.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $41.62 or 0.00075724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.10 or 0.00458621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00063447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00138475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00080265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00586198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,609,559 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

