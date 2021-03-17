Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 25,162 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,458,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,985,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

