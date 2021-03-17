Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,028 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,527 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

