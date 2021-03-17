Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

