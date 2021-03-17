Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.