Balkrishan Kalra Sells 1,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balkrishan Kalra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genpact alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92.

NYSE G opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.