Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Up 42.3% in February

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 11th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 28,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.