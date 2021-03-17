Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.00

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank First by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bank First by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

