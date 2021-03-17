Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.35

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 424123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

