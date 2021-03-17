Bank of America Upgrades FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to Buy

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FE. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NYSE:FE opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

