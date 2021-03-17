Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Bank of Montreal worth $107,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after buying an additional 116,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

