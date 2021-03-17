Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 120,845 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

