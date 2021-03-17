Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of SITE Centers worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 290,498 shares of company stock worth $3,011,013 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

