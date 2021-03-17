Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.82 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

