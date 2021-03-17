Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.63 Million Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Editas Medicine worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

