Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 182,207 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

